IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list
Captain cool Dhoni's new hairstyle breaks the internet, fans call him 'king'
London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to...
KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race
US President Donald Trump's FRESH statement day after announcing 25 percent tariff on India, says, 'America now the hottest country'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'
US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty
CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court
Bad news for Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, as his flagship firm's profit drops 49% to Rs...
Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH
INDIA
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Air India that was about to take-off returned to the parking bay at the Delhi airport due to a suspected technical issue, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. Read on for more details.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Air India that was about to take-off returned to the parking bay at the Delhi airport on Thursday due to a suspected technical issue, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. Flight AI 2017 was scheduled to fly from Delhi to London, United Kingdom. "The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," the statement added.
What did Air India say in its statement?
According to the official statement, Air India was deploying another plane to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. It added that the airline's ground staff was providing support to the passengers to minimise inconvenience caused due to the unexpected delay. "At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain the top priority," the statement said. Details about the number of passengers abord the plane were not immediately available.
What's been happening with Air India?
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the same aircraft model that crashed in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the airport on June 12. It was also operated by Air India and was flying to the London Gatwick airport. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport, killing 241 people on board and dozens others on the ground -- one of the deadliest aviation incidents to take place in India. Since then, there has been a flurry of safety incidents involving Air India planes, often leading to flight delays and cancellations at the last minute. This has also brought the Tata Group-owned airline under the scanner of regulatory bodies.