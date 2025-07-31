London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to...

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Air India that was about to take-off returned to the parking bay at the Delhi airport due to a suspected technical issue, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. Read on for more details.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Air India that was about to take-off returned to the parking bay at the Delhi airport on Thursday due to a suspected technical issue, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. Flight AI 2017 was scheduled to fly from Delhi to London, United Kingdom. "The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," the statement added.

What did Air India say in its statement?

According to the official statement, Air India was deploying another plane to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. It added that the airline's ground staff was providing support to the passengers to minimise inconvenience caused due to the unexpected delay. "At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain the top priority," the statement said. Details about the number of passengers abord the plane were not immediately available.

What's been happening with Air India?

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the same aircraft model that crashed in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the airport on June 12. It was also operated by Air India and was flying to the London Gatwick airport. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport, killing 241 people on board and dozens others on the ground -- one of the deadliest aviation incidents to take place in India. Since then, there has been a flurry of safety incidents involving Air India planes, often leading to flight delays and cancellations at the last minute. This has also brought the Tata Group-owned airline under the scanner of regulatory bodies.