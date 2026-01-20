FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi to launch single emergency helpline 112 for faster response: CM Rekha Gupta

At present, different helpline numbers are used for various emergency services including police, fire services and others.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

Delhi to launch single emergency helpline 112 for faster response: CM Rekha Gupta
File photo: X / gupta_rekha
Delhi residents will no longer need to dial different helpline numbers during disasters or emergencies as contacting just 112 will ensure rapid assistance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. The initiative is being launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0, she said.

What is the objective behind the move?

Chief Minister Gupta said that the objective of this proposal is to simplify, accelerate and strengthen the emergency response system in the Capital, thereby ensuring the safety of life and property and developing Delhi as a safe, smart and responsive city. "The objective is to free people from the burden of remembering multiple numbers during crises and to ensure swift help when it matters most," she said.

What is the present case?

At present, different helpline numbers are used for various emergency services Police (100), Fire Services (101), Ambulance/Health Services (108), Women's Helpline (181), Child Helpline (1098), Gas Leakage (1906), Electricity Supply (19123), Water Supply (1916), Delhi Metro (155370), and Disaster Management/Relief Services (1077), among others.

CM Gupta said this multiplicity often leads to confusion and delays during critical situations. Under ERSS 2.0, citizens will no longer need to call separate numbers for different emergencies; all assistance can be sought by dialling 112 alone. According to the Chief Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs has declared 112 as the national emergency number, and in line with this, Delhi is moving towards its implementation.

What is ERSS 2.0?

ERSS 2.0 is a modern, unified signal-handling system that will receive all emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS, and web alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). The Chief Minister explained that one of the key features of ERSS 2.0 is its automatic location identification. As soon as a call or emergency alert is received, the system automatically detects the caller's location, eliminating the need for the victim to explain where they are.

Once the location is identified, the nearest police vehicle, ambulance or fire tender is immediately dispatched from the control room. This saves crucial time during the golden hour (the first 60 minutes) and ensures faster assistance. Under the new system, a single call will alert the police, fire and medical services simultaneously, significantly reducing delays in emergency response, she said.

Depending on the nature of the emergency, the police, fire services, ambulance, and disaster management agencies can be alerted simultaneously. Assistance can be sought not only by phone, but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal with ease, she said.

