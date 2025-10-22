FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi to launch cruise operation on Yamuna in ..., eco-friendly jetties, bio toilets, with a carrying capacity of...; check details

The Delhi government is likely to launch cruise operations along Yamuna around December first week. The operations will be eco-friendly containing electric-solar hybrid boats and bio toilets with a capacity to carry 90 passengers.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

The Delhi government will possibly launch a cruise operation on the Yamuna in the first week of December as Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the same as he said that the assembly work for the initiative has begun. The government is taking such a step to boost tourism by turning the Yamuna’s stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur into a centre of eco-friendly cruise operations.

What will the cruise operations contain?

“The assembling work and the construction of eco-friendly jetties have started and are in process … The government’s target is to launch the cruise operations in November-December. The cruise will be operated on a 4-5-km stretch from North East Delhi’s Sonia Vihar,” said Mishra. He also said that the cruise operation will witness such water transport that is sustainable, eco-friendly and non-polluting, and explaining how the government plans to execute this, he further said that the government is acquiring electric-solar hybrid boats, with a carrying capacity of 90 passengers. “To promote tourism, we also have plans to start cultural activities like traditional dance and singing… history of Delhi will also be narrated to entertain the passengers travelling in these cruises,” he said.

The boarding and deboarding of the cruise will take place at Sonia Vihar, according to officials. As of now, the Delhi government plans to operate two boats on this stretch and will launch a second one later. “Our aim is to turn Delhi into a major tourist hub and give people a new experience of relaxation on the ghats and riverfront. The price of tickets are being decided. It will be reasonable for people to enjoy cruise tourism,” said the minister.

The boats will also have bio-toilets, public announcement systems, and life jackets for passenger safety. Few months back, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) for National Waterways, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government, to develop and encourage cruise tourism on National Waterway 110, which is the 4-km stretch on Yamuna. The project will be spearheaded by the IWAI which will overlook the infrastructure development work like floating jetties, charging stations for hybrid boats, and navigational aids, while ensuring passenger safety. 

Meanwhile, DDA will aid in giving land for shore-side facilities, last-mile connectivity, and public services such as electricity and restrooms. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), will also participate in the operations by monitoring water quality, manage the barrage for navigability, and facilitate drinking water supply and waste disposal.

