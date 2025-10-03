Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical

THIS is the only railway station in India from which you can get trains to every part of country, it is located in...

THIS is the only railway station in India from which you can get trains to...

Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to Donald Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'

Putin issues BIG warning to Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi to Kota in just 4 hours: Rajasthan portion of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely to open in…

According to officials, the work on the Rajasthan section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is nearly finished, with approximately 35 km of the route still under construction.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Delhi to Kota in just 4 hours: Rajasthan portion of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely to open in…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Kota-Delhi section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to open for traffic after Diwali this year, according to a report. Construction on the 1,386 km expressway began in 2019 and was originally scheduled to be completed by 2023. However, the deadline has been pushed back to 2026. A direct road link to Mumbai is anticipated next year, but full connectivity will take more time.

Officials say the delay to Mumbai is largely due to construction to the planned 4.9 km tunnel through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, which will only begin construction after February 2026. "Work on Package 10, a 26.5 km stretch, is 95 percent complete. Only finishing touches remain, and we are aiming to open it on schedule," said an NHAI official.

As of now, travellers between Kota and Delhi have to leave the expressway and navigate a 60 km two-lane highway before rejoining near Sawai Madhopur. This detour frequently results in traffic congestion and delays. Once the Kota-Delhi section opens after Diwali, this issue is expected to be alleviated, substantially reducing travel time between Delhi and Kota to four hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also pass through Rajasthan, covering 373 km. According to officials, the work on the Rajasthan segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is nearly finished, with approximately 35 km of the route still under construction.

Why work on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway got delayed?

In addition to the tunnel, other factors have contributed to the slowdown. The relocation of a 765-kV high-voltage power line from Baran to Jaipur necessitated careful planning and shutdowns, impacting the construction timeline.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall during July and August damaged roads and hampered the delivery of essential building supplies.

Officials have announced that following a safety audit, four of the planned eight lanes will be opened initially, with the remaining lanes to be completed subsequently.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been constructed with eight lanes

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been constructed with eight lanes, with the potential to expand to twelve lanes in the future. For the Rajasthan portion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already secured sufficient land, eliminating the need for additional land acquisition if more lanes are added.

Currently, a segment of the Rajasthan section is open to traffic. Vehicle traffic has commenced between Sohna and Bhandarej near Dausa, a section previously inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At present, the maximum speed limit for light vehicles is set at 120 kmph, though officials have suggested that it may be increased to 140 kmph in the future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Test
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo City worst-hit
Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'
Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump
Meet one of India's richest woman with net worth of Rs 886500000000, wife of business tycoon, shares 'close relation' with Ratan Tata, she is...
Meet one of India's richest woman with net worth of Rs 886500000000, she is...
Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'
Engineer dies by suicide in Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE