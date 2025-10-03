Delhi to Kota in just 4 hours: Rajasthan portion of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely to open in…

According to officials, the work on the Rajasthan section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is nearly finished, with approximately 35 km of the route still under construction.

The Kota-Delhi section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to open for traffic after Diwali this year, according to a report. Construction on the 1,386 km expressway began in 2019 and was originally scheduled to be completed by 2023. However, the deadline has been pushed back to 2026. A direct road link to Mumbai is anticipated next year, but full connectivity will take more time.

Officials say the delay to Mumbai is largely due to construction to the planned 4.9 km tunnel through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, which will only begin construction after February 2026. "Work on Package 10, a 26.5 km stretch, is 95 percent complete. Only finishing touches remain, and we are aiming to open it on schedule," said an NHAI official.

As of now, travellers between Kota and Delhi have to leave the expressway and navigate a 60 km two-lane highway before rejoining near Sawai Madhopur. This detour frequently results in traffic congestion and delays. Once the Kota-Delhi section opens after Diwali, this issue is expected to be alleviated, substantially reducing travel time between Delhi and Kota to four hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also pass through Rajasthan, covering 373 km. According to officials, the work on the Rajasthan segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is nearly finished, with approximately 35 km of the route still under construction.

Why work on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway got delayed?

In addition to the tunnel, other factors have contributed to the slowdown. The relocation of a 765-kV high-voltage power line from Baran to Jaipur necessitated careful planning and shutdowns, impacting the construction timeline.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall during July and August damaged roads and hampered the delivery of essential building supplies.

Officials have announced that following a safety audit, four of the planned eight lanes will be opened initially, with the remaining lanes to be completed subsequently.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been constructed with eight lanes

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been constructed with eight lanes, with the potential to expand to twelve lanes in the future. For the Rajasthan portion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already secured sufficient land, eliminating the need for additional land acquisition if more lanes are added.

Currently, a segment of the Rajasthan section is open to traffic. Vehicle traffic has commenced between Sohna and Bhandarej near Dausa, a section previously inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At present, the maximum speed limit for light vehicles is set at 120 kmph, though officials have suggested that it may be increased to 140 kmph in the future.