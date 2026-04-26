Delhi to Karnal in just 90 minutes: Rs 35000 crore Namo Bharat rapid rail project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details

The rapid rail link planned between Delhi and Karnal will span close to 136 kilometres. A major portion of it will be elevated, cutting down land acquisition hurdles and quickening execution.

With the Namo Bharat (Regional Rapid Transit System - RRTS) running successfully on the Delhi-Meerut stretch, efforts are now accelerating to launch construction on the Delhi-Karnal corridor. Notably, preliminary activity for this project has already started even ahead of the Union Cabinet’s final nod. The corridor, once ready, is likely to simplify travel on this section going forward.

136-kilometre elevated track to be built

The rapid rail link planned between Delhi and Karnal will span close to 136 kilometres. A major portion of it will be elevated, cutting down land acquisition hurdles and quickening execution. The alignment will be taken up along national highways, which will further strengthen connectivity.

To push the project forward, the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) has started shifting key utilities, covering power and water lines. Bids were floated recently for moving 33 kV and 11 kV electricity cables. In addition, work is being lined up to shift around 36 kilometres of sewer and water pipelines, showing that the project is moving ahead quickly.

Major interchange hubs planned at Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmere Gate

A central aspect of the Delhi-Karnal stretch will be its big interchange hubs. Beginning at Sarai Kale Khan, the corridor will link with the Delhi Metro at important points like Indraprastha and Kashmere Gate. Access will also be extended at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal. This will enable riders to switch between train, metro, and bus services within one system.

At first, three Namo Bharat corridors were proposed: Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB, and Delhi-Panipat. But on the Haryana government’s request, the Panipat stretch was extended to Karnal. As per reports, construction on the Delhi-Karnal corridor could start earlier than the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.

Corridor set to cut travel time

Opening this stretch will make movement between Delhi and Haryana far easier. Daily travellers will see relief from traffic jams, and journey time will drop sharply. Moreover, this corridor will also drive development and investment in the adjoining areas.