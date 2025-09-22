Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price

Rajasthan is going to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains on September 25. Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price
Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce two new Vande Bharat Express trains, which will establish direct links between Jodhpur and Bikaner with Delhi Cantt. These trains are designed to substantially cut down travel times—by more than an hour—offering quicker and more convenient travel options for passengers commuting between Rajasthan and the national capital. The inauguration is tentatively scheduled for September 25 (Thursday), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated to officiate the launch.

Jodhpur - Delhi Vande Bharat Express trains timings

According to a tentative timetable for the other Vande Bharat, it will start from Bikaner at 5.45 am and is expected to arrive at Delhi Cantt at 11.50 am. The train will return from Delhi Cantt at 16.45 hours and is proposed to reach Bikaner at 23.00 hours.

Jodhpur - Delhi Vande Bharat Express trains stoppages

The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat service will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. It will make stops at eight stations, including Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurugram, before arriving at Delhi Cantt. The Jodhpur Railway Division administration is currently immersed in the final preparations for this launch.

Jodhpur - Delhi Vande Bharat Express trains facilities

Passengers aboard the Vande Bharat trains will enjoy modern amenities, including Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, comfortable seating, bio-toilets, and a pantry car.

Jodhpur - Delhi Vande Bharat Express trains: Number coaches 

The Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will comprise eight coaches which includes seven chair car coaches and one executive class coach. This configuration provides a total seating capacity of 608, with 52 seats in the executive class. The remaining chair car coaches will offer seating for between 44 and 78 passengers each. The train will be operated by a team of two ticket examiners (TTs), two crew members, and a guard.

Jodhpur - Delhi Vande Bharat Express trains speed

Although Vande Bharat trains are engineered to achieve speeds of up to 180 kmph, existing track conditions currently restrict their operational speed to approximately 160 kmph. The latest iterations of these trains incorporate sleeper coaches, with the goal of replacing Rajdhani trains on extended routes. This advancement underscores Indian Railways' commitment to modernization, offering passengers across the country faster and more comfortable rail travel experiences.

The introduction of these two new routes is poised to significantly enhance rail connectivity within Rajasthan, providing more efficient and rapid transportation options between major urban centers and the national capital. This expansion not only improves travel convenience but also fosters economic growth by boosting mobility and connectivity.

How many Vande Bharat trains are currently operational in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on April 12, 2023. The train which runs from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt also marks itself as the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

Currently, 4 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains are operational in the state. These trains run on following routes:

1. Train number 20977/20978 Ajmer-Chandigarh-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express

2. Train number 12461/12462 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express

3. Train number 20979/20980 Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

4. Train number 20981/20982 Udaipur-Agra Cantt-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

