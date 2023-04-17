Delhi to Jammu in 6 hours via new expressway, NHAI hopes to complete mega project by this date (file photo)

Travelling from Delhi to Jammu will be hassle-free soon once the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway gets completed. The expressway will go through Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The construction of the mega expressway is in full swing.

The high-speed expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra (Jammu) to just 6 hours from 12 hours after the distance between the duo cities will cut from 727 km to 588 km. The Rs 40,000-crore Expressway will also reduce Delhi-Amritsar travel time from 8 hours to only 4 hours.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) hopes to open the expressway to Jammu by May 2024. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said he will ensure that the 670-km Greenfield Expressway gets completed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Once completed, commuters from Delhi can reach Jammu in just 6 hours via the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway. Currently, it takes about 10 hours to reach Jammu from Delhi and 12 hours to reach Katra (Jammu). Through the new expressway, it will just take 4 hours to reach Amritsar. The trip from Delhi to Chandigarh will just take two hours.

The expressway will start from Delhi’s Bahadurgarh border from the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Nilothi village in the Jhajjar district. It will connect Jind, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur to Delhi.

The Greenfield Expressway will split into two near Nakodar (Jalandhar). One part will go towards Amritsar and the other will go directly to Katra (Jammu). Further, it will be connected to NH-44 ( Srinagar-Jammu National Highway) to provide seamless connectivity to Srinagar.

