Delhi to Jaipur in just 2.5 hours as key part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens to public, top speed is...

INDIA
Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway, a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is now open to the public, Hindustan reports. The travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will now be significantly reduced. And the good news is that Delhiites can reach the pink city in merely 2 hours and 30 minutes, the report says.
According to an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Bandikui-Jaipur expressway was opened on July 15 after the required safety checks. It is now expected to reduce the travel time to merely 2-3 hours.
About the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway
The 66.91 km long Bandukui-Jaipur Expressway has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 1,368 crores, as per a report by Hindustan. According to the NHAI, around 15,000 vehicles pass through the expressway on a daily basis. Officials say that as people get to know about the expressway, this number is likely to increase.
The NHAI official also said that the expressway is designed for high-speed vehicles, with the maximum speed limit being 120 kmph, as cited by the outlet.