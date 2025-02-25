Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on X, writing, "Innovation in futuristic transportation is being driven by collaboration between academia and government."

India's first hyperloop test track is 422 meters long and was developed by IIT Madras with assistance from the Ministry of Railways. This allows you to go 350 km in 30 minutes. When it becomes a reality, you may travel approximately 300 km from Delhi to Jaipur in less than 30 minutes.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Innovation in futuristic transportation is being driven by collaboration between academia and government."

The project, funded by the Ministry of Railways, was built at the IIT Madras Campus. Elated with the results, Mr Vaishnaw said, "The first pod of 422 meters will go a long way in developing technologies. I think the time has come when, after the first two grants of one million dollars each, the third grant of one million dollars will be given to IIT Madras for further developing the hyperloop project."

Railways plan to undertake the first commercial project soon.

What is Hyperloop track?

The Hyperloop is a high-speed transit system that uses low-pressure tubes to carry pods—pressurised vehicles—at incredible speeds. Direct, non-stop point-to-point travel is made possible by the capacity of each pod, which can hold 24 to 28 passengers. This cutting-edge system is thought to be a viable way to meet the rising demand for clean and effective transportation. India’s foray into Hyperloop technology represents a significant leap toward futuristic transportation systems. With an operating cruising speed of about 360 kmph, Hyperloop trains are intended to attain speeds of up to 1,100 kmph. These trains run in vacuum-sealed tubes, which greatly lower friction and enable hitherto unheard-of levels of energy economy and speed.