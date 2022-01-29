Delhi to have its own 'Dinosaur Park' for children, 'Bollywood Park' also in making

To showcase the beauty of Indian cinema and artefacts, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved the creation of a ‘Bollywood Park’ in Delhi’s Jangpura. In a standing committee meeting held Friday, the corporation have also allowed the development of Phase-2 of “Waste to Wonder Park” where a “Dinosaur Park” will be built.

As per the standing committee chairman BK Oberoi, “The Bollywood Park will be built in an old park in Jangpura. This will be a unique park where artists will display the evolution of Indian cinema right from the first move Raja Harishchandra to the contemporary films. Along with Hindi cinema, we will also try to showcase the history of other language cinema as well”.

The theme park will showcase artefacts, sculptures and cutouts of actors made out of waste material. According to Mr Oberoi, this park will be a great source of revenue like Waste to Wonder Park and Bharat Darshan Park.

As stated by an official of the SDMC's horticulture department, the Bollywood Park will have around five-acre area and will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. Out of this, Rs 4 crore will be kept for maintenance and operations of the park.

The park will use waste materials to create all replicas of the Indian cinemas. Scrap materials like iron rods, nuts and bolts, fans, wires, pipes and others will be used.

The phase-2 of the popular “Waste to Wonder Park” will be constructed to make the “Dinosaur Park” using scrap items. This Park will be made in about three-acre land.

"Here we will develop Dinosaur Park to attract more children. Replicas of various types of dinosaurs will be made out of scrap materials here. The arrangement will also be made that each replica of a dinosaur produces the sound that the particular species used to produce," Mr Oberoi said.

Notably, the SDMC’s standing committee has allowed the creation of urban infrastructure at Shaheed Park at ITO and development of phase-2 of Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh.

Speaking about the idea Mr Oberooi said, "We aim to build replicas of prominent historical figures such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Chanakya, Chandragupta Maurya, Sardar Patel etc. All these will be made out of waste materials on the concept of waste to art”.