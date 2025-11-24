Delhi to have 13 districts, old zones to be added in new; how will Delhi citizens benefit?

Delhi's administration is set to witness a major overhaul as the Delhi government is working on a proposal to add new revenue districts in the capital city. According to this proposal, the number of revenue districts will increase from 11 to 13 along with more sub divisions.

Delhi's administration is set to witness a major overhaul as the Delhi government is working on a proposal to add new revenue districts in the capital city. According to this proposal, the number of revenue districts will increase from 11 to 13. In addition, the number of subdivisions (SDM offices) will also be increased from the current 33 to 39. The restructuring will be done mainly to provide convenience to the public who, until now, had to visit various government offices for routine work.

Official sources said that the Delhi Cabinet has given in-principle approval to the proposal, which will next be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for consent. After the Delhi LG approves, the new decision will be implemented across the city. The proposed changes also include establishing a mini-secretariat in every district, with the provision of all departmental services except law and order. The decision will likely reduce public burden and enhance administrative coordination.

What changes will come?

The new districts are being carved out on the basis of the 11 municipal zones. According to this, the Sadar zone will be included in the Old Delhi district, East and North-East districts will be called Shahdara North and Shahdara South, respectively. The North District will be divided into two zones- Civil Lines and Old Delhi. A large portion of the South-West district will become the new Najafgarh district. The proposed new districts are:

Old Delhi: Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk

Central Delhi: Defence Colony, Kalkaji

New Delhi: New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment

Civil Lines: Alipur, Adarsh Nagar, Bawana

Karol Bagh: Moti Nagar, Karol Bagh

Keshav Puram: Shalimar Bagh, Shakurbasti, Model Town

Narela: Narela, Mundka, Bawana

Najafgarh: Dwarka, Bijwasan–Vasant Vihar, Kapashera, Najafgarh

Rohini: Rohini, Mangolpuri, Kirari

Shahdara South: Gandhi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Kondli

Shahdara North: Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara

South District: Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Devli, RK Puram

West District: Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Madipur

What benefits will Delhiites get?

The main motive behind adding new districts has been to provide convenience to Delhi residents in case of government paperwork. Until now, the residents had to commute to different areas for any public work. However, with more organised districts, this problem is expected to be eliminated. People will benefit as:

-Services will be available in the vicinity

-Processes regarding files will be quicker

-Offices will become less crowded.

-Transparency and accountability will improve



According to experts, considering Delhi’s growing population, this restructuring was long needed to keep governance efficient, agile, and accessible.