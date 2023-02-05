Search icon
Delhi to Gwalior in 4 hours: Gwalior-Agra Green Expressway to connect with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, check route

The Gwalior-Agra Greenfield Expressway will improve connectivity between the two cities, and will also massively cut down the travel time between Delhi and Gwalior.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Many major infrastructural projects are in the works in the coming years, with many of them set to improve the connectivity between the national capital Delhi, and other significant cities across the country. Another such project is the Agra-Gwalior Expressway.

The Gwalior-Agra Greenfield Expressway will cut down the travel time between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, all the while connecting Delhi to the two cities and cutting down the distance and travel time between them.

Now, Delhi will not be far away for those living in Gwalior. Right now, the distance between the two cities is around 360 kilometers, and takes around 6-7 hours to cover. Commuters currently use the Agra-Delhi highway and the Yamuna Expressway for commuting.

With the construction of the new Green Expressway between Agra and Gwalior, the commute between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh city will be cut down to just four hours, as opposed to the previous 6.5 hours between the cities.

Not just cutting down the travel time, but the Agra-Gwalior Green Expressway will also connect several cities across the country. The Green Expressway will be connected to the Bundelkhand Expressway in Etawah, the Agra Expressway in Lucknow, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota.

The construction of the Agra-Gwalior Green Expressway, which will be connecting to Delhi as well, will commence in 2023. Along with this, repair work of the 95-kilometer long Agra-Gwalior four-lane will also be done by spending Rs 200 crores. 18 km four-lane bypass will be constructed from Bangoy Khas to Orchha Tigela with Rs 520 crores.

Apart from this, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also approved the proposal for a Railway Overbridge (ROB) and Underbridge (RUB) of Rs 937 crore given by the Madhya Pradesh government. During this, Gadkari said that a gas station would be built in Datia.

Apart from petrol, and diesel, people will also get the facility of electric charging here. Along with building big food malls, landscaping will also be done. He also said here that send a proposal for bus stations in Madhya Pradesh and Bundelkhand so that bus stations can be constructed like five-star hotels.

