Delhi to Gurugram in 10 mins? Government plans of high-speed tunnel linking two cities, to be constructed till...

In a major relief to Delhi-NCR commuters, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the plan of a high-speed tunnel linking New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium with Gurugram. This tunnel will help commuters to reach Delhi from Gurgaon in 10 minutes, covering 28-30 kms. This journey usually takes up to 1 hour. this will also help in ease the traffic congestions on roads between these two locations.

“We are planning to build a tunnel, and research and a study are underway… from Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram. At present, the project is in the research phase. A consultant has been appointed," Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

The discussion on the plan is underway, as the Ministry for Road Transport & Highways, has appointed a consultant for this project. Timeline and estimated cost of this project is yet to be announced.

Efforts to decongest Delhi

This Talkatora-Gurugram tunnel project is part of government's strategy to ease down traffic in Delhi, especially during peak hours. As per reports, ver 4.5 lakh two-wheelers, nearly 2 lakh cars, and more than 19,000 buses and trucks registered in the capital during 2024–25. This causes congestions on the roads in Delhi NCR. the government has planned mega infrastructure projects, with Rs 1 lakh crore investments to decongest the national capital. Projects worth Rs 30,000–40,000 crore have been planned for the Delhi region.

On June 4, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Nitin Gadkari and other top officials attended a high-level meeting. In this meeting, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was directed to incorporate two additional proposed links into the city's infrastructure blueprint, which include a tunnel or elevated corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan to the INA–Nelson Mandela Marg and an elevated stretch. Another tunnel linking either Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium directly to the same elevated corridor.