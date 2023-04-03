Search icon
Delhi to Gujarat in just 10 hours via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s next phase connecting Sohna-Vadodara

The distance and travel time between Delhi and Gujarat will be cut down by nearly half through the new phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will connect Sohna and Vadodara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Delhi to Gujarat in just 10 hours via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s next phase (File photo)

After the Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was launched a few months back, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur was cut down to nearly half. Now, the next phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be the Sohna-Vadodara stretch.

As per media reports, it is expected that the next phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be the Sohna-KMP-Vadodara Expressway, which will run from Haryana to Gujarat, and cut down the travel time between Delhi and Gujarat by nearly half.

The Sohna-Vadodara stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway aims to connect Haryana with Gujarat. As of now, the travel time between Delhi and Gujarat is over 18 hours. Through this new stretch of the expressway, the travel time between Delhi and Gujarat will be around 10.5 hours.

Further, the travel time between Gurugram and Dausa has also been majorly reduced through the phase-wise construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The travel time between Gurugram and Dausa has now been reduced to just 2.5 hours.

Apart from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway cutting down the travel time between Delhi and Gujarat, it is also set to majorly cut down the travel time between Delhi and Goa to just 20 hours, while the current travel time between the two cities is over 34 hours.

The current distance between Delhi and Goa takes as long as 35 hours to cover, while if a person travels via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and then takes the Mumbai-Goa Expressway, they will be able to reach Goa in 20 hours, cutting down the travel time by 15 hours.

The construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is currently underway, and the first phase of the same is now operational for the general public. Further, it is expected that the final phase of the expressway will be finished by the end of 2023, and the stretch will be open for business in the first few months of 2024.

READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: This highway has the most stringent challan rule, read before Delhi-Jaipur drive

