Delhi to Ghaziabad, Noida travel time reduce; new 6-lane highway to improve Noida International Airport connectivity

According to the Union Minister, this highway would act as the main thoroughfare for traffic between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

Twitter: @nitin_gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Highways and road transport, revealed that a new six-lane expressway is being built to aid and link residents of Delhi-NCR. The Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA is now being developed from DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the six-lane access-controlled highway.

The development of a new 6-lane access-controlled highway has been announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It would increase connectivity between north and east Delhi and Noida and Ghaziabad and act as the main route for traffic between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. 

"This highway will serve as a primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and will improve the connectivity of North/East Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad," Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter.

"It will also connect with major highways such as Direct Noida-Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport. In the Delhi region, the section will feature a cross-elevated metro railway line at four locations," he said.

A Vertical Garden has also been planned for all the piers along the line, Union Minister added, to give aesthetic and environmental benefits.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,627 crores, intends to knock 3–4 hours off the travel time between Noida and Delhi and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. All the piers along the stretch will also have a Vertical Garden, which will have positive visual and environmental effects. 

The project is using inert material to build embankments and elevating structures on a single pier to ensure sustainable development. 

