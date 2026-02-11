Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals
Thailand: Mass shooting in school allegedly kills 22 children, teachers taken hostage
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?
Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam
Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition
Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'
Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5, 16 km length, 13 new stations, check details
JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard
‘Caste System’ in trains? PAC slams Indian Railways over cleanliness disparity, suggests these upgrades
'Why only bowlers?': R Ashwin backs Pakistan's Usman Tariq as illegal bowling action row sparks debate at T20 World Cup 2026
INDIA
Delhi Government has cleared three new corridors under Metro Phase V(A). The Rs 12,014 crore project is set to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘7-C Vision,’ and ease road congestion and improve air quality in the capital region, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Government has cleared three new corridors under Metro Phase V(A). The Rs 12,014 crore project is set to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘7-C Vision,’ and ease road congestion and improve air quality in the capital region, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.