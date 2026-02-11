INDIA

Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5, 16 km length, 13 new stations, check details

Delhi Government has cleared three new corridors under Metro Phase V(A). The Rs 12,014 crore project is set to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘7-C Vision,’ and ease road congestion and improve air quality in the capital region, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5

Add DNA as a Preferred Source