INDIA

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

CM Gupta has directed officials to complete major road works by Sept 30, 2026, pushing for speedy approvals and transparent tendering.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 03:04 PM IST

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has greenlighted major financial assistance to support road infrastructure, sanitation services, municipal schools and community facilities. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated Rs 3630 crore boost, with Rs 1,330 crore funds for roads and Rs 2,300 crore for sanitation, according to officials.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the allocations are aimed at strengthening local civic infrastructure and improving service delivery. “The overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies,” she said, adding that funds have also been earmarked under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF).

Under the MCD’s jurisdiction, Rs 1330 crore has been earmarked in 2026-27 to revamp nearly 1,000 km of narrow roads (under 60 feet wide) in Delhi. The focus is on fixing potholes, strengthening roads, and controlling dust, especially post-monsoon, when air quality takes a hit. CM Gupta has directed officials to complete major road works by Sept 30, 2026, pushing for speedy approvals and transparent tendering.

On the other hand, the Rs 2,300 crore has been earmarked for a sanitation project that includes 70 new road-sweeping machines and 1,000 electric litter pickers to boost waste management and reduce dust.  The administration said these measures are aimed at improving municipal waste management and dust-control operations.

Further, MCD has been allocated Rs 50 crore more to revamp 298 community buildings in smaller colonies, used for local gatherings and events. In addition, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the upgradation of MCD primary schools in the education sector. The funds will be used to improve school infrastructure, sanitation facilities and classroom environments. Delhi govt and MCD sync up on civic projects, with strict monitoring of progress and timelines, ensuing a broader framework to strengthen decentralised governance and improve municipal services.

