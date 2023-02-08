Delhi to Dehradun, Jaipur in 2 hrs, Katra in 6 hrs, Nitin Gadkari reveals travel time between major cities.

Major expressways, including Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, are being developed in India which will reduce the travel between cities significantly. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that travellers and commuters can also cover the distance between Delhi and Dehradun in two hours with the upcoming Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway.

In an interview with BT TV, the minister further said that the distance between Delhi to Haridwar will also be covered in two hours. He also stated that commuters will also be able to cover other destinations much earlier than earlier.

The Union Minister said that people will be able to cover the distance between Delhi and Chandigarh in two-and-a-half hours, Delhi and Amritsar in 4 hours, Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours, Delhi to Srinagar in 8 hours, Delhi to Katra in 6 hours, Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours, Bengaluru to Mysuru in an hour, and Nagpur to Pune in five hours.

Gadkari has also shared pictures of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. He said the expressway will enhance the connectivity between India’s National Capital Delhi (NCR) and the financial capital Mumbai. He added that the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will reduce to 12 hours from 24 hours.

Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It enhances the connectivity between India’s National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai.PragatiKaHighway GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/66zMg4LfFO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 8, 2023

Earlier, it used to take almost 8-9 hours to cover the distance between Mumbai and Pune, which has now been reduced to less than two hours, he told BT TV. He further said that commuters will avoid taking short-distance flights with the improvement in road connectivity.

Meanwhile, the first segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Sohna (Haryana) - Dausa (Rajasthan) section, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12.