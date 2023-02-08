Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi to Dehradun, Jaipur in 2 hrs, Katra in 6 hrs, Nitin Gadkari reveals travel time between major cities

Nitin Gadkari also said that people will be able to cover the distance between Nagpur to Pune in five hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Delhi to Dehradun, Jaipur in 2 hrs, Katra in 6 hrs, Nitin Gadkari reveals travel time between major cities
Delhi to Dehradun, Jaipur in 2 hrs, Katra in 6 hrs, Nitin Gadkari reveals travel time between major cities.

Major expressways, including Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, are being developed in India which will reduce the travel between cities significantly. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that travellers and commuters can also cover the distance between Delhi and Dehradun in two hours with the upcoming Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway. 

In an interview with BT TV, the minister further said that the distance between Delhi to Haridwar will also be covered in two hours. He also stated that commuters will also be able to cover other destinations much earlier than earlier.  

The Union Minister said that people will be able to cover the distance between Delhi and Chandigarh in two-and-a-half hours, Delhi and Amritsar in 4 hours, Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours, Delhi to Srinagar in 8 hours, Delhi to Katra in 6 hours, Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours, Bengaluru to Mysuru in an hour, and Nagpur to Pune in five hours. 

Gadkari has also shared pictures of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. He said the expressway will enhance the connectivity between India’s National Capital Delhi (NCR) and the financial capital Mumbai. He added that the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will reduce to 12 hours from 24 hours.

READ | Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai to Pune in 3 hours, Solapur in 6.30 hours, check fares, halts and other details

Earlier, it used to take almost 8-9 hours to cover the distance between Mumbai and Pune, which has now been reduced to less than two hours, he told BT TV. He further said that commuters will avoid taking short-distance flights with the improvement in road connectivity.

Meanwhile, the first segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Sohna (Haryana) - Dausa (Rajasthan) section, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft to pull the plug on free version of Teams, users need to pay Rs 110 per month to continue
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.