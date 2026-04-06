FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa among BJP star campaigners for first phase

Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'

US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?

US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline on Strait of Hormuz, calls Trump 'unstable, delusional'?

US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation

Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

Assam polls: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why is Sarma attacking her?

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

The distance between Delhi and Dehradun has been reduced by 22 kilometers, making it a more efficient route. The expressway is designed for speeds of 100 km/h or more, ensuring a smooth and fast journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 07:16 AM IST

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wait is almost over for travelers between Delhi and Dehradun, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14. This 213-kilometer highway promises to cut down travel time between the two cities from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours, making it a significant development for the region.

The expressway starts from Akshardham Temple in Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Barout, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh before reaching Dehradun. Notably, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun has been reduced by 22 kilometers, making it a more efficient route. The expressway is designed for speeds of 100 km/h or more, ensuring a smooth and fast journey.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway doesn't just stop at Dehradun; it also connects to Haridwar via a separate route, which links to the Char Dham Highway. This opens up new possibilities for travelers heading to Rishikesh, Haridwar, Mussoorie, and other Himalayan destinations. The expressway is expected to boost tourism and economic growth in the region.

Infrastructure and features

The Rs 12,000 crore project boasts impressive infrastructure, including 7 interchanges, 2 railway overbridges, 10 bridges, and 14 wayside facilities. Travelers can now stop for food, rest, and other amenities along the way. The expressway passes through the Rajaji National Park's eco-sensitive zone, requiring careful planning to balance development and wildlife conservation.

To mitigate the impact on the environment, engineers have built a 370-meter tunnel near Dat Kali Temple and Asia's longest 12-kilometer elevated wildlife corridor. The road is elevated to allow free movement of wildlife, with two 200-meter underpasses for elephants and six separate passages for other animals.

The Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will have a designated speed limit of 100 kmph and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from the current 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Benefits for travellers and locals

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and provide relief to tourists and pilgrims heading to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The improved connectivity will also boost tourism and economic growth in Uttarakhand, making it a significant development for the state's economy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action' for leaking images: 'We urge you to refrain from engaging'
Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas starrer issue strict warning, hints 'legal action'
US-Israel-Iran War: What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?
What's behind EAM Jaishankar's phone call to Iran's FM amid Trump's threat
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline on Strait of Hormuz, calls Trump 'unstable, delusional'?
US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline
US-Israel-Iran War: After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
After Trump's 'Tuesday 8:00 pm' deadline, Iran threatens 'in kind' retaliation
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement