Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: This new Rs 12000 expressway to reduce travel time between these two cities, inauguration to take place soon; Check date, timing, route and more

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INDIA
The distance between Delhi and Dehradun has been reduced by 22 kilometers, making it a more efficient route. The expressway is designed for speeds of 100 km/h or more, ensuring a smooth and fast journey.
The wait is almost over for travelers between Delhi and Dehradun, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14. This 213-kilometer highway promises to cut down travel time between the two cities from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours, making it a significant development for the region.
The expressway starts from Akshardham Temple in Delhi and passes through Baghpat, Barout, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh before reaching Dehradun. Notably, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun has been reduced by 22 kilometers, making it a more efficient route. The expressway is designed for speeds of 100 km/h or more, ensuring a smooth and fast journey.
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway doesn't just stop at Dehradun; it also connects to Haridwar via a separate route, which links to the Char Dham Highway. This opens up new possibilities for travelers heading to Rishikesh, Haridwar, Mussoorie, and other Himalayan destinations. The expressway is expected to boost tourism and economic growth in the region.
The Rs 12,000 crore project boasts impressive infrastructure, including 7 interchanges, 2 railway overbridges, 10 bridges, and 14 wayside facilities. Travelers can now stop for food, rest, and other amenities along the way. The expressway passes through the Rajaji National Park's eco-sensitive zone, requiring careful planning to balance development and wildlife conservation.
To mitigate the impact on the environment, engineers have built a 370-meter tunnel near Dat Kali Temple and Asia's longest 12-kilometer elevated wildlife corridor. The road is elevated to allow free movement of wildlife, with two 200-meter underpasses for elephants and six separate passages for other animals.
The Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will have a designated speed limit of 100 kmph and is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from the current 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and provide relief to tourists and pilgrims heading to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The improved connectivity will also boost tourism and economic growth in Uttarakhand, making it a significant development for the state's economy.