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Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 12000 crore expressway, reviews 12-km-long wildlife corridor in UP's Saharanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 12000 crore expressway, reviews 12-km-long wildlife corridor in UP's Saharanpur
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in the capital city of Uttarakhand. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Prime Minister also will visited the 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, one of the longest in Asia, to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. He later performed Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Children sang an aarti, with the Prime Minister seen clapping and joining in. 

Six-lane corridor to cut short travel time

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two-and-a-half hours. 

Infrastructure and features

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, a press release from the PMO stated.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia. The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

According to the PMO, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

What will be the toll charges on Delhi-Dehradun expressway?

According to a ABP report, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fixed the toll charges for this expressway. A one-way journey from Delhi to Dehradun will cost around Rs 675, while a round trip within 24 hours will cost approximately Rs 1,010. The FASTag annual pass will be valid on this expressway. Under the government’s scheme, the annual pass costs Rs 3,075 and is valid for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Benefits for travellers and locals

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and provide relief to tourists and pilgrims heading to Haridwar and Rishikesh. The improved connectivity will also boost tourism and economic growth in Uttarakhand, making it a significant development for the state's economy.

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