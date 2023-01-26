Delhi to Chandigarh in 2 hours via Dwarka, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressways; route details

Delhi-Chandigarh in 2 hours: The travel time between Delhi and Amritsar will be four hours. (Representational: Pixabay)

Delhi and Chandigarh are two major trade centres in north India. Both the cities are rapidly developing and have some of the highest per-capita incomes in the country. Normally, it takes 5-6 hours to reach Chandigarh from Delhi. However, after five under construction expressways become operational, the travel time will come down to just 2 hours. Yes, you heard it right!

Delhi-Chandigarh transit in two hours will become a reality when the Dwarka Expressway, Urban-Extension Road Expressway and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressways become operational.

The combined length of the route will only be 20 km lesser than the traditional Delhi-Chandigarh link. However, because a passenger will pass through five expressways at speeds up to 120 km per hour, it will likely take just two hours to cover the Delhi-Chandigarh distance. Elaborate signs will be installed to guide the masses till Chandigarh, Amritsar and Katra in Jammu.

Here's how travellers will reach Chandigarh: The commuters will travel on Dwarka Expressway and take a spur towards the Urban Extension Road. They will then reach KMP Expressway after a 40 km drive.

The commuters will then take the Delhi-Katra Expressway for 80 kms.

Next, they will take the Trans-Haryana Expressway to reach Ambala.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, meanwhile, will curtail the travel time between Delhi and Amritsar, and Delhi and Katra.

The travel time between Delhi and Amritsar will be four hours. The travel time between Delhi and Katra will be 6 hours from 14 hours previously. The maximum speed on the expressway will be 120 km per hour.