Delhi to Chandigarh in 2 hours via Dwarka, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressways; route details

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, meanwhile, will curtail the travel time between Delhi and Amritsar, and Delhi and Katra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Delhi-Chandigarh in 2 hours: The travel time between Delhi and Amritsar will be four hours. (Representational: Pixabay)

Delhi and Chandigarh are two major trade centres in north India. Both the cities are rapidly developing and have some of the highest per-capita incomes in the country. Normally, it takes 5-6 hours to reach Chandigarh from Delhi. However, after five under construction expressways become operational, the travel time will come down to just 2 hours. Yes, you heard it right!

Delhi-Chandigarh transit in two hours will become a reality when the Dwarka Expressway, Urban-Extension Road Expressway and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressways become operational.

The combined length of the route will only be 20 km lesser than the traditional Delhi-Chandigarh link. However, because a passenger will pass through five expressways at speeds up to 120 km per hour, it will likely take just two hours to cover the Delhi-Chandigarh distance. Elaborate signs will be installed to guide the masses till Chandigarh, Amritsar and Katra in Jammu.

Here's how travellers will reach Chandigarh: The commuters will travel on Dwarka Expressway and take a spur towards the Urban Extension Road. They will then reach KMP Expressway after a 40 km drive.

The commuters will then take the Delhi-Katra Expressway for 80 kms.

Next, they will take the Trans-Haryana Expressway to reach Ambala.

The travel time between Delhi and Amritsar will be four hours. The travel time between Delhi and Katra will be 6 hours from 14 hours previously. The maximum speed on the expressway will be 120 km per hour.

