T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'
Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'
Delhi to be renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Centre after Kerala's name change, here's all you need to know
DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?
INDIA
MP Praveen Khandelwal believes renaming Delhi to Indraprastha would restore the city's ancient identity, boost national pride, and showcase India's rich cultural heritage
A proposal to rename Delhi as Indraprastha has been put forth by a BJP MP from Delhi, seeking to reconnect the city with its rich historical past. The move comes after the Centre approved the renaming of Kerala as 'Keralam'.
MP Praveen Khandelwal had argued that Indraprastha, a name rooted in the Mahabharata, represents the city's earliest civilisational origin. He believes that restoring this ancient name would highlight India's cultural heritage and strengthen national pride. The name change, he says, would symbolise that the world's largest democracy is built upon a foundation of timeless cultural traditions.
Khandelwal points to cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, which were renamed to reflect their indigenous and historical identities. He suggests that renaming Delhi as Indraprastha would be a similar step towards preserving the country's rich cultural legacy.
The MP has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to consult with historians, archaeologists, and other stakeholders before taking a decision on the proposal. He is confident that the government can turn this initiative into a landmark moment in India's history.
The demand comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal from the Kerala government to change the state's name to Keralam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision, saying it reflects the will of the people of the state. Following the Centre's approval, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned why a similar request from her state remains pending, accusing the BJP of not respecting the state's heritage, language, or dignity.