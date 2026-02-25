Delhi to be renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Centre after Kerala's name change, here's all you need to know

MP Praveen Khandelwal believes renaming Delhi to Indraprastha would restore the city's ancient identity, boost national pride, and showcase India's rich cultural heritage

A proposal to rename Delhi as Indraprastha has been put forth by a BJP MP from Delhi, seeking to reconnect the city with its rich historical past. The move comes after the Centre approved the renaming of Kerala as 'Keralam'.

MP Praveen Khandelwal had argued that Indraprastha, a name rooted in the Mahabharata, represents the city's earliest civilisational origin. He believes that restoring this ancient name would highlight India's cultural heritage and strengthen national pride. The name change, he says, would symbolise that the world's largest democracy is built upon a foundation of timeless cultural traditions.

Learning from past renaming exercises

Khandelwal points to cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, which were renamed to reflect their indigenous and historical identities. He suggests that renaming Delhi as Indraprastha would be a similar step towards preserving the country's rich cultural legacy.

The MP has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to consult with historians, archaeologists, and other stakeholders before taking a decision on the proposal. He is confident that the government can turn this initiative into a landmark moment in India's history.

Kerala's name change sparks debate

The demand comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal from the Kerala government to change the state's name to Keralam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision, saying it reflects the will of the people of the state. Following the Centre's approval, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned why a similar request from her state remains pending, accusing the BJP of not respecting the state's heritage, language, or dignity.