Delhi to bar entry of these vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 to curb air pollution; check details

There will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi. Check more details below.
Delhi news: All commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant will be prohibited from entering the national capital from November 1, in line with the CAQM's directions, PTI reported. A public notice issued by the transport department said BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi only for a limited period, up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure. The BS-VI compliant vehicles meet stricter emission standards are expected to curtail pollution.
In a meeting held on October 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, amid the city's pollution woes.
There will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles till October 31, 2026, or those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity. The notice added that restrictions under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on commercial goods vehicles will continue to apply during the period a particular stage is in force.