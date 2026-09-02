Delhi tightens bus safety after minor’s rape: GPS, panic buttons, what are the new rules?

The move comes after a Class 11 student from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped on a sleeper bus en route to Delhi. Check the new rules here.

Following the rape of a 17-year-old girl on a moving bus, the Delhi government has stepped up safety measures and surveillance on buses. Bus operators have been ordered to install GPS trackers and panic buttons and prohibit the use of curtains or tinted glass. They have also been barred from stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections.

Delhi Govt's new rule for buses

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh emphasised that passenger safety is non-negotiable. "Every bus operating in Delhi must meet prescribed safety and operational standards, with essential systems and equipment remaining functional at all times. We are committed to making public transport safer and more reliable for every commuter," he said.

The bus operators were also instructed to sensitise drivers, conductors and other crew members about preventing harassment and the serious consequences of any misconduct against women passengers. The move comes after a Class 11 student from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped on a sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 km from Greater Noida to Old Delhi’s Kashmere Gate without being checked at a single police picket.

Delhi gang rape case

According to the victim, the driver and conductor subsequently raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted. The accused dropped the victim off on the Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled the scene. A terrified student contacted the Kashmere Gate police and reported the entire incident. Police have arrested both accused individuals from a bus parking lot in Timarpur and seized the sleeper bus used in the crime.

The NHRC has also taken suo motu cognisance and sought detailed reports from the police authorities in Delhi, Gautam Budh Nagar and Mainpuri.

According to ANI reports, the forensic evidence has confirmed that the two accused were aboard the sleeper bus. Police recovered the fingerprints of the victim and both accused from the bus and collected forensic samples from the seats and steering wheel. The clothes of the driver and conductor were also seized, while their DNA reports are awaited.