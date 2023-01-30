Delhi: Three buses collide near IGI stadium, many school children injured

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Delhi: There were at least five students hurt on Monday after three buses crashed near New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. The students who were hurt have all been taken to the hospital and are now receiving care there. Meanwhile, a video showing individuals rescuing kids from the bus windows has gone viral online.

Preliminary investigations pointed to a brake failure on one of the buses as the likely cause of the accident. Officials from the police department have arrived, and additional inquiries are being conducted.

Road Safety

According to data compiled by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 1,53,972 people lost their lives in traffic-related incidents in 2021, with an additional 3,84,448 injured (MoRTH).

In 2021, there was a 12.6% increase in the annual incidence of traffic accidents. There was a 16.9 percent rise in fatalities and a 10.3 percent increase in injuries due to traffic accidents.

According to "Road Accidents in India - 2021," an annual report published by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Roads, 1,28,825 accidents took place on national highways (including motorways), 96,382 incidents took place on state highways, and 1,87,225 accidents took place on other routes.

A total of 60,002 people lost their lives on the nation's roadways in 2017, with 56,007 occurring on interstates and state roads and 37,963 occurring on all other routes. Those under the age of 45 account for about 67% of all unintentional deaths.

The report's findings are based on information submitted by state and territorial police departments on a calendar-year basis and in standardised formats by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) for the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.