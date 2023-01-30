Search icon
Delhi: Three buses collide near IGI stadium, many school children injured

Multiple children were injured in a three bus collision near the IGI stadium in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Delhi: There were at least five students hurt on Monday after three buses crashed near New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. The students who were hurt have all been taken to the hospital and are now receiving care there. Meanwhile, a video showing individuals rescuing kids from the bus windows has gone viral online.

Preliminary investigations pointed to a brake failure on one of the buses as the likely cause of the accident. Officials from the police department have arrived, and additional inquiries are being conducted.

Road Safety
According to data compiled by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 1,53,972 people lost their lives in traffic-related incidents in 2021, with an additional 3,84,448 injured (MoRTH).

In 2021, there was a 12.6% increase in the annual incidence of traffic accidents. There was a 16.9 percent rise in fatalities and a 10.3 percent increase in injuries due to traffic accidents.

According to "Road Accidents in India - 2021," an annual report published by India's Ministry of Road Transport and Roads, 1,28,825 accidents took place on national highways (including motorways), 96,382 incidents took place on state highways, and 1,87,225 accidents took place on other routes.

Also, READ: Mumbai: Two new Vande Bharat trains to run on these routes, PM Modi likely to flag off on February 10

A total of 60,002 people lost their lives on the nation's roadways in 2017, with 56,007 occurring on interstates and state roads and 37,963 occurring on all other routes. Those under the age of 45 account for about 67% of all unintentional deaths.

The report's findings are based on information submitted by state and territorial police departments on a calendar-year basis and in standardised formats by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) for the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.

