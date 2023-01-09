Delhi: THESE types of cars to be temporarily banned from National Capital from tomorrow; check details

Delhi air pollution: Delhi's Air Quality was 434 at 4 pm on Monday. The day before, it was 371. (File)

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the severe level on Monday, forcing the Delhi government to implement the Graded Response Action Plan devised to curtail the National Capital's pollution levels. Implementing the GRAP, the AAP government has decided to temporarily ban certain kinds of petrol and diesel cars in the National Capital. The ban will begin on Monday and likely end on Friday. The lifting of the ban will be subject to the pollution levels at the time.

Delhi's air quality was in the severe category on Monday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions like calm winds and low temperatures. The Air Quality Management (CAQM) body directed all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs.

An official of the transport department told the news agency PTI that BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles will be banned from operating.

The ban has been implemented from Tuesday till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban may be lifted on Friday.

Delhi's Air Quality was 434 at 4 pm on Monday. The day before, it was 371.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.