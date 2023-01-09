Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi: THESE types of cars to be temporarily banned from National Capital from tomorrow; check details

Delhi's air quality was in the severe category on Monday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions like calm winds and low temperatures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Delhi: THESE types of cars to be temporarily banned from National Capital from tomorrow; check details
Delhi air pollution: Delhi's Air Quality was 434 at 4 pm on Monday. The day before, it was 371. (File)

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the severe level on Monday, forcing the Delhi government to implement the Graded Response Action Plan devised to curtail the National Capital's pollution levels. Implementing the GRAP, the AAP government has decided to temporarily ban certain kinds of petrol and diesel cars in the National Capital. The ban will begin on Monday and likely end on Friday. The lifting of the ban will be subject to the pollution levels at the time.

Delhi's air quality was in the severe category on Monday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions like calm winds and low temperatures. The Air Quality Management (CAQM) body directed all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs.

An official of the transport department told the news agency PTI that BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles will be banned from operating. 
The ban has been implemented from Tuesday till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban may be lifted on Friday. 

Delhi's Air Quality was 434 at 4 pm on Monday. The day before, it was 371. 

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.