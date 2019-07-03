Headlines

Delhi Temple Vandalism: AAP's Sanjay Singh demands 'strict action'

Urging people to maintain peace, AAP leader Sanjay Singh Tuesday said strict action should be taken against those who vandalised a temple in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 11:28 AM IST

Urging people to maintain peace, AAP leader Sanjay Singh Tuesday said strict action should be taken against those who vandalised a temple in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area.

A row over parking a scooter snowballed into a communal flare up on Sunday as a temple was vandalised in the old Delhi locality.

Singh said vandalising of the temple was an inexcusable crime and law would take strict action against those behind it.

"People who spread peace and harmony are remembered in history and it is testing times for us and the whole country is looking at Delhi and we will spread the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood," he said in a tweet. 

