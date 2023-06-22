Delhi temple demolition: Why are people protesting in Mandawali? Anti-encroachment drive sparks row

Delhi temple demolition: Why are people protesting in Mandawali?

The Hindu community in Delhi’s Mandawali area has taken to the streets to protest against the anti-encroachment drive being conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD), which decided to remove the illegal grill on the borders of a Hindu temple in the area.

The massive protests in Delhi led to traffic congestion and disturbance in the Mandawali area of the national capital. The PWD ended up removing the illegal construction around the Delhi temple, which led to a massive backlash against the government body.

The encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD, police said, adding that the grill that was encroaching on a footpath was removed peacefully in the presence of heavy police deployment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the encroachment drive by the PWD was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"We were intimated about the encroachment drive by the PWD yesterday (Wednesday). The grill which surrounded the temple was encroaching upon the footpath and it was removed peacefully. We provided assistance to the PWD officials. The law and order situation is normal," she said.

While the protests against the PWD anti-encroachment drive have now stopped, people from the Hindu community are still gathered around the temple in East Delhi’s Mandawali, chanting slogans and reciting prayers after the grill was taken down.

The matter soon took a political turn when AAP leader and PWD minister of Delhi Atishi said that the orders to demolish the illegal construction around the Hindu temple were passed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

"The temple being demolished in Mandawali is being carried out on the orders of the Delhi LG. When the file pertaining to this issue was forwarded to the then Home Minister Manish Sisodia, he had opposed it," Atishi told reporters in Delhi, as per PTI reports.

"But LG sir overruled Manish Sisodia's decision. Not just in Mandawali, he has decided to demolish 10 other temples in Delhi," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

