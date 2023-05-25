Search icon
Delhi temperature update: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD reveals maximum temperature prediction

Such conditions are likely to prevail in Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi over the next 24 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Delhi temperature update: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD reveals maximum temperature prediction
Delhi temperature news: The maximum temperature has been predicted by IMD (File)

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 22.6 degree Celsius on Thursday. This was four degrees below the average temperature. According to weather officials, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to hit Delhi today.

IMD said the skies are likely to be moderate. The winds are likely to be gusty. The speed of the winds are likely to be between 30-40 kmph. Most places will have such weather in the afternoon or the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degree Celsius.

On Thursday, the air quality was in the good category. The overall AQI was 96. The humidity at 8.30 am was 59 percent.

