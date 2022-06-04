Delhi temperature: Mungeshpur observatory sizzles at 47.1 degree Celsius

Delhi temperature today: Many observatories recorded temperatures of over 45 degree Celsius. (File)

Delhi's temperature crossed the 47 degree mark as the national capital's Mungeshpur observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degree Celsius.

Other areas in the national capital also recorded temperatures in the excess of 45 degree Celsius.

The temperature at Delhi's Jafarpur observatory today was 45.7 degree Celsius, at Najafgarh it was 46.2 degree Celsius, Ridge 45.5 degree Celsius and Pitampura at 46.5 degree Celsius.

On Saturday morning, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 28.7 degree Celsius, a notch above normal. The IMD had said the maximum temperature would cross the 44 degree Celsius mark. It has also predicted heatwaves in some areas. It had also issued yellow alerts for some areas.

On Friday, Delhi's maximum temperature was 42.9 degree Celsius.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.9 degrees.

Meanwhile, IMD today predicted rainfall with thunderstorms over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep and isolated to scattered over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.

Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature at 47.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar in Haryana and Banda in Uttar Pradesh at 46.8 degrees Celsius each on Saturday.

The weather office said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail for the next two to three days over Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI