2 Delhi weather stations breach 49 degree Celsius mark, Gurgaon sizzles at 48 degrees

Yesterday, Mungeshpur and Najafgarh stations had recorded a temperature of 47 degree Celsius.

New Delhi: Two weather observatories in Delhi on Sunday recorded maximum temperatures of more than a whopping 49 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, while the national capital's Mungeshpur station recorded a temperature of 49.2 degrees, Najafgarh recorded 49.1 degree Celsius.

The Mayur Vihar observatory was the coolest among all the weather stations with a maximum temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees, Ridge 47.2 degrees, Aya Nagar 46.8 degrees, Jafarpur 47.5 degrees, Pitampura 47.3 degrees, Sports Complex 48.4 degrees and Mayur Vihar 45.5 degrees.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon recorded a temperature of 48.1 degree Celsius.