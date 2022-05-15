Search icon
2 Delhi weather stations breach 49 degree Celsius mark, Gurgaon sizzles at 48 degrees

New Delhi: Two weather observatories in Delhi on Sunday recorded maximum temperatures of more than a whopping 49 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, while the national capital's Mungeshpur station recorded a temperature of 49.2 degrees, Najafgarh recorded 49.1 degree Celsius. 

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Yesterday, Mungeshpur and Najafgarh stations had recorded a temperature of 47 degree Celsius.

The Mayur Vihar observatory was the coolest among all the weather stations with a maximum temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees, Ridge 47.2 degrees, Aya Nagar 46.8 degrees, Jafarpur 47.5 degrees, Pitampura 47.3 degrees, Sports Complex 48.4 degrees and Mayur Vihar 45.5 degrees. 

Meanwhile, Gurgaon recorded a temperature of 48.1 degree Celsius.

