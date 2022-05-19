Delhi temperature today: What will be the maximum temperature in the capital? IMD reveals

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Delhi weather today: Two observatories in Delhi had recorded a temperature of above 49 degrees on Sunday.

New Delhi: Delhi weather details: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature of the national capital will hover around 42 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Delhi's temperature had settled at 40.6 degrees. The minimum temperature was 27.5 degrees.

IMD has also predicted that the skies will remain clear through the day.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded a temperature of 45.6 degrees, the highest this year.

