Delhi, Gurgaon heatwave: What to do to avoid heatstroke? IMD issues health warning and advisory

Delhi temperature: IMD said that the heatwave could trigger health problems among vulnerable people.

New Delhi: The temperature in Delhi on Sunday touched 49 degree Celsius at two weather stations. In Gurgaon, the temperature was a whopping 48 degree Celsius, highest since in 1966. Amid the unrelenting heatwave, the India Meteorological Department has issued some health guidelines. It has advised people with moderate health conditions residing in North India to avoid going outside unless absolutely essential.

The weather agency said that the heatwave could trigger health problems among vulnerable people. Infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases must be extra cautious.

IMD warned of increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a long period of time or doing heavy work.

Here is what can be done to avoid falling ill due to heat.

1) Avoid heat exposure, keep cool.

2)Avoid dehydration, drink water even if not thirsty.

3) Wear lightweight, light coloured loose, cotton clothes.

4)Cover the head by cloth, hat or umbrella

5) Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani, lemon water or butter milk.

Not only Delhi and NCR, other northern states are also suffering from the heatwave. For instance, Punjab's Mukhtsar sizzled at 47.4 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its weather bullet predicted: "Heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in some parts over East Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana-Delhi; heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Jharkhand and Vidarbha.

On May 16, the weather office predicted thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.