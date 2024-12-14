The national capital continued to grapple with poor air quality on Saturday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 212, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) .

A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, as per India Meteorological Department as reported by ANI. The national capital's temperature was recorded at 9.4°C on Saturday at 5:30 am, marking a significant rise after a sharp dip earlier in the week. The temperature is expected to range from 23°C to 7°C today. However, according to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 9°C.

The city experienced severe cold wave conditions on Wednesday, with the temperature plummeting to a December low of 4.9°C. However, these conditions have now eased.IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy attributed the earlier temperature drop to a western disturbance. She noted that minimum temperatures have increased by 4-5 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead, Roy predicted that temperatures will stabilize around 8-9°C, while maximum temperatures will range from 22-24°C.

The national capital continued to grapple with poor air quality on Saturday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 212, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Although this marks a slight improvement from Friday's AQI of 277, several areas in Delhi still struggle with concerning pollution levels. Several key localities in Delhi reported poor air quality, with Anand Vihar and Rohini recording AQI levels of 249 and 253, respectively. Mundka's AQI stood at 264. Other areas, such as Alipur (205), Chandni Chowk (168), and Dwarka Sector 8 (212), also fell under the 'poor' air quality category.

Meanwhile, severe cold wave conditions in the national capital have driven many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters. In response, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to those affected. These temporary shelters have been set up in various locations across the city, including Jama Masjid and the Nizamuddin flyover.