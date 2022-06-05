Delhi temperature crosses 47 degree Celsius for second day in a row

Delhi temperature today: Pitampura's maximum temperature today was 46.2 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday remained above 45 degree Celsisus in many observatories. The national capital's Mungeshpur observatory recorded a maximum temperature of above 47 degree Celsius for a second day in a row.

The national capital's Najafgarh observatory recorded a temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius. Pitampura's maximum temperature today was 46.2 degree Celsius, whereas the Ridge observatory recorded 45.7 degree Celsius and Pitampura 46.2 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the Mungeshpur observatory's maximum temperature was 47.1 degree Celsius. The temperature at Delhi's Jafarpur observatory today was 45.7 degree Celsius, at Najafgarh it was 46.2 degree Celsius, Ridge 45.5 degree Celsius and Pitampura at 46.5 degree Celsius.

On Saturday morning, Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 28.7 degree Celsius, a notch above normal.

On Friday, Delhi's maximum temperature was 42.9 degree Celsius.