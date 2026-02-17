Delhi: Teen's fatal stunt for reels kills 23-year-old biker in Dwarka, victim's mother seeks justice in video message

The mother of the deceased claimed that the SUV driver was performing stunts for social media visibility. She shared a video message, urging the public to support and seek justice.

In a horrific road accident in Delhi's Dwarka, a 17-year-old driving a Scorpio SUV hit a 23-year-old biker, who succumbed to severe injuries. The deceased, identified as Sahi Dhaneshra, was riding his motorcycle near a college in Dwarka's Sector 11. The mother of the deceased claimed that the SUV driver was performing stunts for social media visibility. She shared a video message, urging the public to support and seek justice.



Reportedly, the juvenile driver has been granted interim bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

Dwarka car crash: What happened?

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where the teenager can be seen speeding the vehicle on the wrong side. In the clip, the SUV narrowly misses a bus while moving at high speed. A girl (said to be the teen driver’s sister), sitting next to the driver’s seat, can be seen filming the reel from the passenger seat. According to police, the crash involved an SUV, a parked taxi, and Sahil’s motorcycle.

Preliminary findings suggest the SUV collided with Sahil’s motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction, before crashing into a taxi parked along the roadside. The taxi driver, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries and was admitted to IGI Hospital. The police are awaiting the final medical opinion in his case.





Dwarka car crash: Victim's mother appeals public for justice

Sahil's mother shared a video message on social media, where she accused the driver of irresponsible behaviour. She said she had raised her son single-handedly, stating, “I brought up my son alone for 23 years. In a moment of someone’s recklessness, I lost him." "He was brutally killed by a scorpion bearing no.UP57BM3057 driver is an unlicensed," she alleged.



In an emotional appeal, she demanded strict action against the teenager, calling the incident a “criminal activity". “My son was going to the office on February 3. He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out on his Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt," she said while speaking to news agency ANI.