The vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family.

A Delhi family's Eid celebrations turned tragic when their two-year-old child was crushed by a car outside their home in central Delhi's Paharganj area. The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Sunday at Ram Nagar in Paharganj, just a day before Eid. Police received information that a child was injured in a road accident and admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. During the inquiry, it was found that the vehicle involved belongs to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son, 15, was driving the Hyundai Venue car at the time of the accident, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway, he added. A CCTV footage shows the car approached slowly and the driver even stopped the vehicle about a metre from the child, Anaabiya. However, the car then started moving again, and the driver appeared clueless that the child was in the way. The car moved on, and the child was crushed under its left front wheel. Bystanders rush towards the car, the vehicle is reversed, and the child is pulled out from under the wheel. But the child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Reports suggest police have taken the teen's father, Pankaj Agarwal, into custody.

READ | India's largest pvt bank gets richer by Rs 44933 crore in just 5 days after...