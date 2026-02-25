Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In a latest among such incidents, a teen has been granted bail sometime after being arrested for killing a 65-year-old tourist in North Goa while he was driving a rented Mahindra Thar. Eyewitnesses allege that the man was trying to protect a woman who was driving the Thar.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

In a latest among such incidents, a teen has been granted bail sometime after being arrested for killing a 65-year-old tourist in North Goa while he was driving a rented Mahindra Thar, police said on Wednesday. The accused who belongs to Delhi has been identified as Shaurya Goel. According to eyewitnesses, Goel was not initially driving the car but soon jumped in at the driver’s seat after the incident happened. They alleged that he was trying to protect the woman driver who was allegedly responsible for the accident.  

Police have not yet confirmed who was driving the Thar at the time. The incident occurred on Monday at the Happy Bar junction in Assagao, in which the police have registered an FIR under Sections 106(1), causing death by negligence, 281, rash driving, and 125, act endangering life, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

How did the incident happen? 

Visuals of the incident went viral on social media showing that a Thar SUV rammed into a white i20 car, from the back, in north Goa. Some young tourists, mostly women, could be seen occupying the car’s rear and talking to each other while being in a state of panic. The collision was so impactful that the Thar SUV completely crushed the rear side of the car in front of it.   

According to reports, the Thar was speeding when it hit the i20 hatchback. The video shows a man sitting in the Thar saying, “Papa chauraha tha, main ek side se aa raha tha…and we just crashed,” presumably to his father. It also showed him attempting to sit on the driving seat to move the SUV, but a passerby stopped him. 

Who were the victims? 

The hatchback was driven by 65-year-old Bhagat Sharma, a resident of Bhopal who had come to Goa for a holiday with his family. He has been killed in the accident. His wife and an infant were also accompanying him and while the woman is injured the infant escaped unharmed. Bhagat Sharma had sustained serious injuries and was declared dead on the spot.  

The infant has been kept under observation while the woman has been under treatment. 

