Delhi techie accused of killing 23-year-old former live-in partner in Bengaluru

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Jeevan Bhima Nagar on Monday evening when a man allegedly strangled his former live-in partner to death. The police have initiated a manhunt for the accused and have registered a case of murder.

The victim, identified as Akanksha, aged 23, from Hyderabad, had previously been in a live-in relationship with the accused, Arpit, who hails from Delhi. They had met while working together at the same workplace before Akanksha relocated to Bengaluru to join a different company, where she worked in the sales department

Despite living separately after joining different companies, Arpit would frequently visit Bengaluru to meet Akanksha. However, during his most recent visit on Monday, a heated argument ensued between them, resulting in a tragic outcome. In a fit of rage, Arpit allegedly strangled Akanksha to death.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Arpit reportedly tried to stage it as a suicide by attempting to hang Akanksha's body from a ceiling fan. Failing to do so, he abandoned the body on the floor, locked the apartment, and fled the scene. The distressing incident came to light when Akanksha's roommate arrived at the apartment.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) M Chandra Sekhar stated that the police are actively searching for the accused. "Akanksha was employed in a private company, and the murder took place on Monday evening. We are suspicious of her male acquaintances. Four teams have been formed to track down the accused. The victim and the accused were acquainted for two years. After the murder, the accused attempted to stage a scene by trying to hang her, but he was unsuccessful," he added.

