FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calls her 'princess'; See pic

Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit 2026 after Bill Gates' withdrawal

Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote address, Gates Foundation confirms; here's why

Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board

Pune Stampede: 20 injured as devotees slip at stares in Shivneri Fort

AI Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs, VVIP movement to affect key routes; Check timings and roads to avoid

Was Pakistan hockey team forced to clean kitchen, wash dishes for unpaid hotel bills? Details here

Who was Santosh Choudhury? How was Bangladeshi police officer burnt alive? His killer detained in Delhi, sent back, details here

US, Israel preparing for major military operation against Iran 'very soon': Report

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy breaks silence on Geneva meeting with US, Russia: ‘Cannot say results are sufficient'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calls her 'princess'; See pic

Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit 2026 after Bill Gates' withdrawal

Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit

Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board

Delhi: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash: Juvenile board

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board

The board's observation was based on its interaction with the teenager, who reportedly seemed unrepentant about his actions.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted temporary bail to a 17-year-old boy accused of causing a fatal crash in Dwarka, Delhi, that killed 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra. The teenager, who was driving a Scorpio without a licence, was produced before the board on February 4, a day after the incident. The JJB observed that the boy "appeared to show no remorse" and "did not understand the preciousness of taking a life."

According to a report by HT, the board's observation was based on its interaction with the teenager, who reportedly seemed unrepentant about his actions. "Upon enquiry from the CCL (child in conflict with law, the 17-year-old), it appears that he does not understand the preciousness of life of a person and is not remorseful towards his act," the JJB noted.

Interim bail granted for board exams

Despite the seriousness of the offence, the JJB granted the teenager interim bail on February 10 to enable him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations. The boy's counsel had argued that he was "unable to study" in a conducive environment at the observation home. Principal magistrate Chitranshi Arora noted that the board had considered the juvenile's academic stage and the need to safeguard his educational prospects. "The need for immediate academic preparation and the continuity of studies constitutes a relevant consideration under the rehabilitative and reformative object of the JJ Act," the order said.

Conditions of bail

The teenager was released into his father's custody on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the same amount, valid until the next hearing on March 9. The board directed the father to ensure his son's appearance before it, prevent him from coming into conflict with the law, and ensure the time granted is used strictly for exam preparation.

About the incident

According to police, the Scorpio driven by the teenager collided with Dhaneshra's motorcycle and then crashed into a parked cab, critically injuring its driver. The minor, who did not possess a driving licence, was apprehended and placed in an observation home. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering human life. Police have also bound down the juvenile's father.

Accused's version of events

In his bail application, the 17-year-old described himself as a student with a "remarkable academic record" and claimed he had been falsely implicated. The plea termed the incident "purely accidental" and asserted that there was no intention or mens rea to cause injury or death. It stated that he stepped out after the impact and "attempted to assist the victim."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calls her 'princess'; See pic
Hardik Pandya shares adorable birthday post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit 2026 after Bill Gates' withdrawal
Who is Ankur Vora? Man representing Gates Foundation at India AI Impact Summit
Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Summit 2026 keynote address, Gates Foundation confirms; here's why
Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Submit 2026 keynote address amid Epstein file
Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board
Delhi: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash: Juvenile board
Pune Stampede: 20 injured as devotees slip at stares in Shivneri Fort
Pune Stampede: 20 injured as devotees slip at stares in Shivneri Fort
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement