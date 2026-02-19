Delhi SUV Crash: Teenager shows 'no remorse for fatal Dwarka crash, says Juvenile Justice Board

The board's observation was based on its interaction with the teenager, who reportedly seemed unrepentant about his actions.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted temporary bail to a 17-year-old boy accused of causing a fatal crash in Dwarka, Delhi, that killed 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra. The teenager, who was driving a Scorpio without a licence, was produced before the board on February 4, a day after the incident. The JJB observed that the boy "appeared to show no remorse" and "did not understand the preciousness of taking a life."

According to a report by HT, the board's observation was based on its interaction with the teenager, who reportedly seemed unrepentant about his actions. "Upon enquiry from the CCL (child in conflict with law, the 17-year-old), it appears that he does not understand the preciousness of life of a person and is not remorseful towards his act," the JJB noted.

Interim bail granted for board exams

Despite the seriousness of the offence, the JJB granted the teenager interim bail on February 10 to enable him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations. The boy's counsel had argued that he was "unable to study" in a conducive environment at the observation home. Principal magistrate Chitranshi Arora noted that the board had considered the juvenile's academic stage and the need to safeguard his educational prospects. "The need for immediate academic preparation and the continuity of studies constitutes a relevant consideration under the rehabilitative and reformative object of the JJ Act," the order said.

Conditions of bail

The teenager was released into his father's custody on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the same amount, valid until the next hearing on March 9. The board directed the father to ensure his son's appearance before it, prevent him from coming into conflict with the law, and ensure the time granted is used strictly for exam preparation.

About the incident

According to police, the Scorpio driven by the teenager collided with Dhaneshra's motorcycle and then crashed into a parked cab, critically injuring its driver. The minor, who did not possess a driving licence, was apprehended and placed in an observation home. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering human life. Police have also bound down the juvenile's father.

Accused's version of events

In his bail application, the 17-year-old described himself as a student with a "remarkable academic record" and claimed he had been falsely implicated. The plea termed the incident "purely accidental" and asserted that there was no intention or mens rea to cause injury or death. It stated that he stepped out after the impact and "attempted to assist the victim."