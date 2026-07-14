Delhi summons Iranian diplomats after Tehran's missile hits UAE tanker with Indian crew members on board in Strait of Hormuz

The diplomatic initiative was taken a day after the UAE stated that Iranian cruise missiles struck the vessels Mombasa and Al Bahiyah in the southern shipping corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The incident resulted in the death of one Indian crew member and injuries

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran’s Deputy Ambassador in New Delhi on Monday after an Iranian missile attack on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz left one Indian dead and several others injured, government sources said.

Since Iran’s Ambassador is not currently in the capital, the MEA called in the Deputy Ambassador, sources added.

The diplomatic protest follows the UAE’s statement on Sunday that Iranian cruise missiles hit the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, inside Omani waters. The strike killed one Indian crew member and injured eight people — six Indians and two Ukrainians. Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

#WATCH | Delhi: Iranian diplomats including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, who were summoned by Ministry of External Affairs, over recent attack on merchant vessels in Hormuz, leave from MEA



An Indian sailor was killed, six others were wounded in Iranian… pic.twitter.com/BUTEFblCdO — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

India is expected to raise strong concerns with Iran over the safety of its citizens on commercial vessels in a key global shipping lane, and press for assurances on securing transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic action comes as tensions rise in the strategic waterway, which handles a large portion of India’s crude oil and LNG imports. The attack has further raised worries about the safety of commercial shipping and its possible impact on global energy supplies.

The high-level diplomatic move follows an official announcement by the UAE Ministry of Defence early Tuesday confirming that the UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Bahia, were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles while navigating the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.

"The national tankers (Mombasa) and (Bahia) were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters," the UAE Ministry of Defence stated.

The lethal strike targeted at Mombasa claimed the life of the Indian national, while leaving eight other sailors injured. Among the casualties undergoing medical attention, four suffered serious injuries, with the total group comprising six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

Beyond the human casualties, the missile strikes triggered intense fires on board both commercial vessels, inflicting severe material damage before the blazes were successfully brought under control by emergency teams.

Reacting strongly to the maritime assault, the UAE condemned the incident as a "serious violation and a clear breach of international law". Abu Dhabi issued a stern warning that it reserved the right to retaliate and implement all required protocols to safeguard its sovereignty.

"The state reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents," the ministry asserted, adding that its forces remain on high alert while urging the public to rely solely on official channels for updates.

The deadly engagement occurs amid intensifying military friction in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints. Prior to the incident, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that several "violating" vessels had been targeted in the waterway by Iranian forces.

Concurrently, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB confirmed that the navy had fired cruise missiles at a "hostile vessel of the American enemy", citing an unnamed military source.

This sudden spike in regional hostilities follows a series of American pre-emptive strikes on Iran and a broadening international confrontation over the control of the strategic waterway.

On Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a fresh round of strikes against targets inside Iran, stating that the operations were explicitly designed to diminish Tehran's capacity to target civilian vessels and commercial shipping in the area.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.

The military operations coincide with a massive policy shift by US President Donald Trump, who previously announced that Washington was reinstating a strict naval blockade on Iranian shipping. Trump further declared that the US would levy a 20 per cent fee on eligible cargo transiting the strait to offset its mounting regional security expenses.

"We're protecting a very rich portion of the world. We're spending money. And so, what we've done is, we are going to be reimbursed for protection," Trump said.

According to the US military, the enforcement of this blockade will resume from Tuesday, applying specifically to vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports, while permitting non-violating international commercial traffic to proceed through the waterway.



(With ANI inputs)