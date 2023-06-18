Search icon
Delhi: Student stabbed to death outside college in South campus; accused misbehaved with victim's girlfriend week ago

Around seven days ago, one of the SOL students in the college misbehaved with victim Nikhil's girlfriend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

A 19-year-old first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science from the School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University has been allegedly stabbed to death by three individuals outside Aryabhatta College, an official said on Sunday. A police officer said they received a call from Charak Palika Hospital regarding the incident.

The caller informed the police that a student with stab wounds on his chest had been brought to the hospital and was pronounced dead by the doctors. "A team was dispatched and it was learnt that Nikhil Chauhan, a resident of Paschim Vihar, had been admitted. He was brought from Arya Bhatta College," said the police.

Upon inquiry, the police further learned that Nikhil was a first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at the School of Open Learning (SOL). Around seven days ago, one of the SOL students in the college misbehaved with Nikhil's girlfriend.

"Today, around 12.30 p.m., the same student who had misbehaved with Nikhil`s girlfriend, along with his three associates, met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him in the chest," said the official. The police have registered a case of murder in connection with this incident and are investigating the matter.

 

 

