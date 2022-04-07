'Delhi-Srinagar travel will reduce to 8 hours in the future': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

While addressing an event at the India International Centre on April 5, the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari spoke about the upcoming projects in Jammu and Kashmir that will help ease travel to and from the state for citizens. He also said that the time for travel between Delhi and Srinagar will be reduced to eight hours which is close to 14 hours currently.

He said the government was taking up several important infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir that will improve connectivity in the region. The Union minister made these remarks while speaking at an event organised at the India International Centre here to felicitate the actors and director of 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

"We are constructing Asia's longest tunnel at Zozila between Kashmir and Ladakh. The Atal Tunnel on Leh-Manali route has already reduced the travel time. The work on Srinagar-Katra-Delhi expressway is also in progress and in future people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours," Gadkari said.

He added that more people will visit Kashmir if there is good infrastructure.