FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...

Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will not...'

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro; check specs, prices and more

Schools in Malaysia shut down after influenza cases reach 6000; check govt’s new guidelines

Top Democratic leader's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs against India: 'He threw it all way because Modi...'

Couple picked up mysterious blue egg; what hatched next was unbelievable, WATCH

Can death-by-hanging be replaced with lethal injection? Supreme Court says, 'Problem with govt is...'

‘Feels like flight’: New M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug wows internet with premium interiors

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will not...'

Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will...'

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s future with RCB

Shock ahead of IPL 2026? Ex-India star drops massive hint on Virat Kohli’s futur

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal expanding the jurisdiction of Special Courts dealing with cases against sitting MPs, MLAs to now try former legislatives as well. New special court have also been created for this purpose.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details
Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved expansion of special courts to try former MLAs, MPs
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a key development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal expanding the jurisdiction of Special Courts dealing with cases against sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), also to cover former MPs and MLAs. According to a press note issued by the Lieutenant Governor's Office, the proposal was forwarded by the Delhi Government, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking to extend the ambit of the Special Courts functioning at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

The approval now allows these courts to handle cases not only against serving legislators but also against those who have demitted office. Courts specially designated for this purpose include Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-09, Rouse Avenue, Court Complex, Delhi; Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-23, Rouse Avenue, Court Complex, Delhi; Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-24, Rouse Avenue, Court Complex, Delhi.

Earlier in July 2023, the Lieutenant Governor had approved the setting up of three Special Courts to exclusively handle cases against MPs and MLAs under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at Rouse Avenue Court Complex in the national capital, the press note stated. It may be recalled that this notification was issued in compliance with a Delhi High Court direction passed in 2020.

However, the note also mentioned that the previous Kejriwal Government had delayed the notification for more than three years before it was finally approved. The proposal, seeking the LG's concurrence for the creation of these designated courts under Section 25 of the CPCR Act and Section 28 of the POCSO Act, was moved by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and vetted by the Law Department. The three newly designated courts are in addition to the eight existing courts already notified for the trial of offences relating to crimes against children, violation of child rights, and other offences under the POCSO Act.

Section 28 (1) of the POCSO Act states that for the purposes of providing a speedy trial, the state government shall, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court, by notification in the Official Gazette, designate for each district a court of session to be a special Court to try the offences under the Act. Section 25 of the CPCR Act states that for the purpose of providing speedy trial of offences against Children or of violation of child rights, the State Government may, with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the High Court, by notification, specify at least a court in the state or specify, for each district, a Court of Session to be a Children's Court to try the said offences: Provided that nothing in this section shall apply if - (a) A Court of Session is already specified as a Special Court or (b) A Special Court is already constituted, for such offences under any other law for the time being in force, the press note said.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend
'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Netizens shocked, fans defend
Meet man who is college droupout, became billionaire at 22, is co-founder of...., net worth is Rs...
Kaivalya Vohra became billionaire at 22 and is a co-founder of Zepto
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations
Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip?
Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant doubles; check details
Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant d
Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here
Diwali Offer 2025: HUGE discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro, check out deals here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE