Delhi southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal 'relieved' from duty by EC

Taking serious note of the incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and near Jamia Millia Islamia in the last three days, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (February 2) shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal. It is to be noted that both Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia falls under South East Delhi constituency. The EC ordered Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the Election Commission spokesperson said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior-most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner (CP) Amulya Patnaik on Sunday said that the Delhi Police has made detailed security arrangements ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020, adding that protest rallies in the city are being carefully monitored. He also said that elaborate security arrangements have been made at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites.

Answering questions about security arrangements at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik said that due to the police deployment, no untoward incident has happened except one or two "isolated" ones.

Talking about the security situation in the national capital ahead of the polls, the Delhi Police CP said that a detailed arrangement has been made. "More than 40,000 staff will be deployed from Delhi Police itself and 19,000 home guards have been deployed. A few months back we've handled Lok Sabha polls very professionally."

The Election Commission had on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was to retire on Friday.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is the favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.