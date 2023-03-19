Delhi: Skull, dismembered female body parts found at RRTS construction site in Sarai Kale Khan

File Photo

The Delhi Police Department discovered human remains, including skull fragments, at the Sarai Kale Khan station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) construction site in southeast Delhi. The autopsy is scheduled on Sunday, and the police still haven't released a name for the victim. According to the first examination, the hair in particular strongly suggests that the body pieces belonged to a female.

On Saturday, officials of the Delhi Police Department learned that human remains had been found close to the Rapid Metro construction site's flypast at Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Rajesh Deo, the constable of police in the southeast, informed reporters that they discovered hair and human body parts in varying states of decay.

The chopped pieces were discovered by construction workers when they unzipped a plastic bag giving off a putrid odour. According to the cops, the bag included the head, wrist, fingers, bones, and a clump of hair.

The police said it seems the body was dismembered somewhere and then discarded at the location of the construction.

Officials have opened a murder investigation under Indian Penal Code Section 302 and are working to locate the victim. The authorities are also checking the surveillance footage from the area.

The Noida Police Department discovered a set of human limbs, including two legs and a hand, in the city last week. Authorities are looking into whether or not the body pieces discovered in Sarai Kale Khan and in Noida are from the same individual.

On Saturday, the police also reported discovering the corpse of a foreign national in a decomposed state on a street in Geeta Colony, located in the eastern part of Delhi. Police also discovered a passport on the corpse, leading them to believe that the deceased was a 66-year-old citizen of Mauritius. In-depth inquiries are now being conducted.