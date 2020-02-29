Delhi: Six detained for raising 'Goli maaro sa*** ko' slogan at Rajiv Chowk metro station

The Delhi police on Saturday detained six young men for raising the controversial slogan 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa*** ko' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station.

"We have detained them at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out,' the DCP Metro said after confirming that the detained individuals are "six boys".

DCP Metro: Today around 1230 pm, six boys were found shouting slogans "Desh ke ghaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko"at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out pic.twitter.com/3sbe2uyz59 — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

According to reports, the controversial slogan was also raised inside a train on the Dwarka Sec 21-Noida Electronic City Blue Line.

"The five-six men, wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta, started the sloganeering when the train was about to halt at the metro station," news agency PTI said quoting one of its reporters who was at the spot.

Even after deboarding the train, the aforementioned individuals continued chanting the slogans and asserting that the "youth of the country support and defend CAA", reports stated. Several videos were made of the incident, which instantly went viral on social media.

While some supported the action, others were critical of the controversial slogan being raised at a public place frequented by daily commuters and criticised the individuals for allegedly disrupting communal harmony.

The individuals were intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are in charge of security at the Delhi metro stations. They were then handed over to the Delhi Police.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.