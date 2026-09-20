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Delhi SIR: Union Minister S Jaishankar, ex-Army chief among prominent names to get EC notice over voter list revision

Union Minister S Jaishankar and former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi are among the notable names in Delhi who received a notice from the Election Commission as part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls for the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Delhi SIR: Union Minister S Jaishankar, ex-Army chief among prominent names to get EC notice over voter list revision
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Union Minister S Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko S Jaishankar are among the latest prominent names in Delhi to have received Election Commission notices under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The notices categorised both voters as "unmapped with last SIR", indicating that their current electoral records could not be linked to those prepared during the previous revision exercise in 2002.

The couple are registered as voters in the Sunder Bagh electoral part of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Other prominent names flagged

The Election Commission has also issued notices to CPM MP John Britas's wife, Sheba Britas, and their son, Anand Britas. Both are registered as voters in the New Delhi constituency.

Sheba received the notice over a "self-name mismatch", while Anand was flagged for a "parent-name mismatch". The notice to Anand may have been triggered by the discrepancy identified in his mother's records.

Former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi have also received notices under the same exercise. The couple, registered as voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, were placed in the "unmapped with last SIR" category. All the notices were issued as part of the Election Commission's ongoing revision exercise in AC-40, or the New Delhi constituency.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise is being conducted to clean up and update electoral rolls by linking current records with the 2002 revision data. Voters flagged as "unmapped" will need to submit documents to verify their enrollment.

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