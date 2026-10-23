Delhi SIR protest: Over 100 detained during march against Gyanesh Kumar, electoral roll revision

More than 100 protesters were detained in Central Delhi on Friday during a demonstration against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

More than 100 people were detained by Delhi Police on Friday after a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was stopped in Central Delhi.

The demonstration was organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a civil society collective. Protesters were demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise and raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI's P Sandosh, and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) also joined the protest.

Around 300 gather with flags and banners

At around 2 pm, nearly 300 protesters gathered near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg. Carrying the national flag and banners, the protesters began moving towards Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Their intended route was towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) office.

More than 1,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel had been deployed in the area. Heavy barricades were placed around the ECI office and the Jantar Mantar protest site.

With protesters unable to proceed towards the ECI office, many gathered near the roundabout close to Bangla Sahib and began a sit-in that they called a 'people's Parliament'.

Detentions begin around 3 pm

Security forces began detaining protesters at around 3 pm. Within an hour, at least three buses carrying detainees had left the area for multiple detention centres. By around 4.30 pm, security personnel had cleared most of the protest site.

The protest came a day after the People Against SIR's Delhi Coordination Committee called for the march.

145 organisations plan protests across India

People Against SIR has announced that 145 organisations will hold further demonstrations in 88 cities across the country in the coming days. Friday's demonstration was the first major protest call since October 16, when Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the 'Tiranga Lehra do' protest at Central Park in Connaught Place.

More than 100 people were detained during that demonstration as well, including All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora.

The latest protest signals that opposition to the SIR exercise and demands concerning the Election Commission are continuing to spread beyond Delhi.