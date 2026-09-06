Delhi SIR: Omision of Election Commission? 11 lakh voters' names deleted before review begins

In the first phase of the Systematic Identification of Residents (SIR) in Delhi, nearly 4.8 million names were removed from the electoral roll, which accounts for one-third of the 14.5 million electorate as of June 20.

The first phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) in Delhi deleted nearly 4.8 million names from the Capital’s electoral roll, or roughly a third of the 14.5 million electorate as on June 20.

But even before the controversial process began on June 30, Election Commission data shows that nearly 1.1 million names were dropped between January 2025 – when it was frozen before the February 2025 assembly elections – and June 2026, when it was frozen before SIR. This represents around 7.07% of the city’s electorate in 2025 and 11.32% now.

Of the 1.1 million deletions, nearly 0.3 million were made between May 2026 and June 2026 during the pre-SIR mapping phase.

Delhi’s rolls listed 15,614,000 electors in January 2025. By June 2026, this number had fallen to 14,510,299. It now stands at 9,753,577.

Voters say they were unaware of deletions; no SIR form received

At least 15 people across the Capital who were not aware that their names were dropped during this 16-month period. As a result, their partially filled forms for SIR were never generated, never reached their booth-level officers, and they never got a chance to enroll themselves.

“When SIR started, everybody in my family received an SIR form except me. We went to the BLO multiple times, but he said my name is not there and I should register afresh later using Form 6,” said domestic worker Puja Devi, who voted in the 2020 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and lives in Mubarakpur Dabas in northwest Delhi.

In Adarsh Nagar, Baljinder Kumar said he has lived in the same house since 2010. “I have been a voter in this area for over two decades. I was surprised that my name didn’t even appear in the deleted voters’ list. The BLO is now saying that I should register as a new voter under Form 6. But that means I am accepting that I have never voted before,” Kumar said.

Residents across Okhla, Timarpur, Tughlaqabad, Narela, Rohini and Jangpura reported a similar experience. They did not receive an SIR enumeration form because their names were already deleted before the exercise started.

Routine revision or error? CEO office vs BLOs

Officials at the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office attribute the 1.1 million deletions to routine quarterly roll revisions and errors by BLOs.

“Even though it’s a high number, it’s possible that these names were removed during routine revisions in that one year. BLOs might have also removed names during the pre-SIR mapping in May and June,” a senior official said. “These people can get back on the rolls by registering as a voter using Form 6.”

Some BLOs, however, insisted they were explicitly barred from deleting names during the pre-SIR mapping window. During this period, they were only supposed to go door-to-door to identify electors whose names appeared in the 2002 rolls.

Jitendra Singh, a BLO from Narela, said additions and deletions were ordinarily processed throughout the year, but the pre-SIR phase was different. “We receive applications for addition and deletion of names throughout the year. In pre-SIR mapping, we are not supposed to delete any names,” he said.

Adarsh Nagar records biggest percentage drop

Adarsh Nagar saw the highest percentage deletion during this 16-month period – roughly a quarter of its 177,398 electors in January 2025. It was followed by Delhi Cantt and Uttam Nagar, where the electorate shrunk by 19.03% and 18.78%, respectively.

In absolute numbers, outer Delhi’s Bawana recorded the single-largest fall, losing 69,112 electors from 384,849 in January 2025 to 315,737 in June 2026, an 18% drop. In Uttam Nagar, the number fell by 59,484 voters (18.8%), and in Nangloi Jat, 50,356 (18.7%)